Kelowna man pleads guilty to sex offences involving minors

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to sex offences involving a minor.

The man appeared in court Monday to plead guilty to counts of sexual assault and telecommunicate to lure a child under 18. To protect the identity of the victims, Castanet is unable to publish the details or dates associated with the charges he pled guilty to.

The guilty pleas came on the first day of what was expected to be a 12-day trial. He was originally charged in November 2021 with 16 offences that were alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2019.

Court heard Monday that Crown and the defence are in disagreement on sentencing proposals. The Crown will be seeking jail time while the defence argues against it.

Pre-sentence and psychological reports were ordered on Monday.

The matter will return to court on May 29 to confirm the completion of the reports and to set a day for a sentencing hearing.