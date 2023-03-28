Bread Co. on Bernard Avenue hoping to reopen by end of April

Photo: Rob Gibson

It has been four months since a fire forced the closure of Bread Co. on Bernard Avenue and the popular restaurant remains closed.

Bread Co. restaurant co-owner Dan Bronswyk tells Castanet a small kitchen fire broke out on Dec. 29, 2022, causing smoke damage and minor damage to flooring.

Bronswyk says he hopes restoration efforts will wrap up shortly and is anticipating the restaurant will be open by the end of April.

"We are still working on it. They are putting the flooring in on April 9. The fire was small."

Bronswyk says the work has taken a little longer then planned due to the restoration company being backed up.

The company "is overwhelmed with the amount of work that they have in the Okanagan area with all of there open claims," Bronswyk said.

Bread Co. has a second location on Pandosy Street and Bronswyk says they are still open and provide the same service as the Bernard Ave. location.

"We are very, very busy at Pandosy, " Bronswyk added.