Police investigate shooting in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 12:48 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after finding a person lying in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound at a building in the 1700 block of Chapman Place.

The incident was reported as a disturbance between two people on March 27 at 1:39 a.m.

"Upon arrival police found one individual laying in the hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Health Services was immediately called and the victim was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment," states a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

The other person involved was found in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Both the suspect and the victim are known to each other and police indicate there is no danger to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information, who has not already spoken to RCMP, to reach out referencing RCMP file number 2023-16229.

ORIGINAL 11:29 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP remain on the scene after a building at the intersection of Chapman Place and Rosemead Avenue was partially evacuated early Monday morning.

"They just told me to grab my essential stuff and basically get out," said a person who lives in the building.

The resident says they were woken up by a loud banging on their door at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"I was just sleeping when I heard somebody like the cops outside with their shotguns getting loaded, they banged on my door and told me I had to evacuate the building."

The tipster asked to remain anonymous but says they saw officers with pistols drawn going door to door, "when I went downstairs to the first floor there was a man laying there, super bloody, cops are still on the scene."

The resident says half of the building was evacuated. He was out of his apartment from 1:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

He said he also witnessed a woman being arrested. An estimated 10 police cars and two ambulances were on scene.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.