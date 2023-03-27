Hearts and Hands for Ukraine fundraiser aims to ensure new arrivals have the basic necessities

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club A fundraiser being held at the Kelowna Yacht Club is raising money to ensure Ukrainians coming to the Central Okanagan have basic necessities.

A grass-roots group is hosting a fundraiser at the Kelowna Yacht Club to help the continual stream of Ukrainian families arriving in the Central Okanagan.

City councillor Mohini Singh is part of Hearts and Hands for Ukraine. She says the new arrivals are coming here with very few possessions.

The aim of Blue Jean, Burgers & Bevvies is to raise enough money to help them with basic necessities.

“Our team is going to go shopping right away with a list of requirements from the Ukrainian families and then distribute it,” says Singh. “It’s like Pampers, underwear for kids, clothing, shoes, socks. Nothing fancy, just necessities.”

Eighty per cent of the proceeds will go to Ukrainian families, the other 20 per cent will go to Kelowna Community Resources to support programs for immigrant families.

“We are such a welcoming, caring community and this is what we need to do. To ensure people who come to our community are well taken care of and have supplies to live and thrive in our city,” adds Singh.

Hearts and Hands for Ukraine is hoping to sell 500 tickets to the fundraiser tomorrow from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Kelowna Yacht Club. Tickets are $40 per person and they are available through Eventbrite.

Each ticket includes entry to the event, a burger, a beer or glass of wine, live entertainment and access to a silent auction.

Singh says they hope to raise approximately $60,000 to support displaced Ukrainians and other immigrants in the Kelowna area.