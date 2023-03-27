Amanda Marshall to play Prospera Place this summer

Photo: Contributed

Amanda Marshall is coming to Kelowna.

The Canadian pop-rock singer has added Prospera Place to her Canadian concert stops. Marshall, a certified Diamond-selling and multi-Juno Award-nominated singer-songwriter, will play Kelowna on July 2.

Marshall's cross-country tour kicks off on June 11, in Moncton, NB with stops across the country. VIP packages for the tour will be available, including a meet and greet with Amanda and merchandise.

Marshall is also releasing a special vinyl re-issue of her 1995 self-titled, breakthrough debut album. She has the distinction of having one of only 24 Canadian albums to achieve Diamond certification by selling more than one million copies in Canada.

“An older musician once told me, ‘doesn’t matter how many gold records you got — records is business. Stage is soul’,” said Marshall.

“Live music is alive. Risk is what makes it great; we hold hands, tell the truth, and jump off this thing together every night. One night only, hey-did-you-hear-that? Old songs take on new meaning, and new songs get welcomed into the family. It’s a privilege to do what I love, with people I love, in places I love. It’s heavy lifting because it’s supposed to be. Stage is soul. See you out there. I can’t wait.”

Tickets go on sale March 31 on Select Your Tickets.