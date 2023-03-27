BC Interior Sportsman Show returns to Kelowna after three-year hiatus

Photo: BC Interior Sportsman Show

The BC Interior Sportsman Show is returning next month for the first time in three years.

Outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts will be rolling into Kelowna April 14 to 16 at the Capital News Centre – 4105 Gordon Drive.

The show offers a wide variety of exhibitions, presentations, seminars, and guest speakers in the world of hunting, conservation, outdoor adventures and more.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to speak to experts, participate in demos, shop vendor products, and enter to win amazing prize give-aways.

The show will host over exhibitors and hourly guest speakers and demos including World Elk Calling champion Travis O’Shea, and Ron Lancour from the BC Trappers Association.

“This is a great opportunity for those who are new to hunting or fishing to find out more about the sport and how to get started,” said show producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

“And with so many experts at the event, seasoned sportsmen can pick up some great new tricks too.”

Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at https://www.showpass.com/bciss/ or at the door. Children under the age of 12 get in free.