Dress for Success Kelowna helping women back to work

Photo: Contributed

Hundreds of women across the Okanagan have been able to find employment with the help of a local charity Dress for Success Kelowna.

The charity supports women across the Okanagan by providing professional attire and career programs including pre-employment, job retention, and career advancement strategies, and support for women seeking new or improved employment.

“Women can come to the Dress for Success boutique where our staff and volunteers will get them interview or employment ready with appropriate attire.” Says Lori Stevenson, Executive Director. “

Our clients are treated to a personalized dressing and pampering experience that leaves them feeling confident and beautiful and ready to take on the world.”

The new and gently used clothing that Dress for Success outfits their clients in is provided through the generous support of donors.

“Our community is incredibly giving!” says a Boutique Stylist volunteer. “We are bursting at the seams, in both our boutique and our storage space - all incredible clothing, many designer and brand names, all in great condition,” Stevenson added.

Dress For Success is offering a three day sale that will provide funding to support the organization’s programming including career services and personal and professional development workshops.

The sale will take place from March 31st to April 2. The store will be open from 10 a.m. until 4p.m. each day. Dress for Success is located at #214 – 1771 Cooper Road – in the mini mall on the corner of Enterprise and Cooper.

For more information on Dress for Success and its programs, visit www.dfskelowna.org.