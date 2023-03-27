Environment Canada forecasts a sunny and mild week ahead

Madison Erhardt

The warm and sunny weather is expected to continue all week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Monday will see a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The daytime high is expected to reach 11 C.

Tuesday will also see a high of 11 C and sunshine. The overnight low is expected to drop down to -2 C.

Wednesday will see sunshine with a high of 12 C. The overnight low should drop to zero.

Thursday will see mainly sunshine and a high of 13 C.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week climbing to a high of 14 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Saturday will drop down to 10 C with showers expected on and off all day.

