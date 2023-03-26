It's time to shave your head for a good cause

Photo: Contributed

Bernie Ryan and the Bands, BBQ, Beers, and Balding team is back in action, working hard to plan the 9th annual fundraising event for the KGH Foundation's JoeAnna's House and BC Children's Hospital's Balding for Dollars.

Tickets to the event are $60 each, which includes admission to the event and dinner, with 100 per cent of the proceeds raised from admission, prize and drink tickets will be donated.

Since its inception, Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding has helped raise over $396,000 for the two charities.

This year, the goal for the fundraiser is to fill the Laurel Packing House in downtown Kelowna with fun loving people, and to raise over $70,000.

On April 15, you can expect multiple food stations by Okanagan Chefs Association, entertainment from local dance rock band NFA, a lineup of local wines and beers, desirable prizes, and five volunteers stepping up to shave their head for a good cause.

The event is slated to run from 6 p.m. April 15, until midnight.

Donations can be made to the Bands, BBQ, Beers, and Balding fundraising campaigns at the KGH Foundation's JoeAnna's House page or BC Children's Hospital's Balding for Dollars page.

You can also pick up your tickets in advance at Cellar-Tek, Fluid Power Solutions or the KGH Foundation.