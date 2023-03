Photo: BC Hydro

More than 1,700 BC Hydro customers are currently without power in the Lake Country area Friday afternoon.

Lake Country resident Keith Lightfoot tells Castanet the power has been out since approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday.

BC Hydro indicates that repair crews are on the scene and the incident was caused by a vehicle crash. Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

BC Hydro says 1,730 customers are without power at this time.