Tractor trailer tips over near UBC Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

A tractor-trailer carrying a piece of heavy equipment crashed in the middle of the road near the University of British Columbia Okanagan Friday morning.

A photo sent to Castanet shows the tractor trailer tipped over at the intersection of Academy Way and John Hindle Drive, just south of UBC Okanagan.

According to the witness, the tractor trailer was travelling "way too fast" right before it rolled over.

Traffic appears to be running smoothly.

