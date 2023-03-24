Central Okanagan residents encouraged to get rid of flammable foliage this spring

Cindy White

An early morning hedge fire in West Kelowna Wednesday is a reminder that this is the time of year to consider removing cedar and juniper hedges from your yard, especially if they are anywhere near your home.

“Cedar hedges are a factor in a number of incidents. They’re like gasoline,” says West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

He says people who have them in their yards should get rid of them.

The city of West Kelowna has a grant program that offers up to $500 per household to make FireSmart improvements like removing highly flammable foliage.

Several local nurseries in the Central Okanagan are also part of a FireSmart plant program.

“If you go to these nurseries that do participate in the plant program, you’ll see they have tags on some of the plants. Those are the plants that we have worked with them and determined are FireSmart plants. So the tag is quite visible and people will know when they’re buying that plant that from a FireSmart perspective is safer,” Brolund explains.

The City of Kelowna offers another incentive to encourage people to get rid of highly flammable hedges and other materials in their yards.

“Our FireSmart community debris chipping program will be happening again for the second year in a row,” says urban forestry supervisor Tara Bergeson. “Last year was our pilot program. It was a huge success. We removed almost 100 metric tonnes of flammable vegetation from properties.”

Bergeson admits that it will take many years to replace all the cedar and juniper hedges in the Kelowna area. “It’s a legacy type of vegetation that’s been heavily used in the past and as we learn more, we do better.”

She says the city will be opening the application process soon for neighbourhoods that want to be part of the free chipping program this year.