Chance of intense aurora activity in Thompson-Okanagan if weather cooperates

Photo: Erik Madsen

Skywatchers in the Thompson-Okanagan could be in for a treat over the next few nights.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Northern Lights are expected to be active to very active over the next 72 hours.

"Aurora borealis activity is currently elevated, weather permitting, larger northern lights displays could be visible directly overhead in most northern communities," states the NOAA.

The three-day forecast between March 23 and 25 is calling for active aurora with a good chance of isolated minor auroral substorms and favourable conditions for major aurora activity on March 23.

The best night to watch is likely going to be March 24, when intense aurora activity is expected, followed by another night of active aurora activity on March 25.

But mother nature may not cooperate in the Okanagan. Environment Canada is calling for cloudy and the chance of showers possibly flurries over the next three nights. The forecast in Kamloops is slightly better with no showers and only partly cloudy skies predicted.

The Northern Lights have been particularly active this year with a dazzling display seen across the Thompson-Oakanagan near the end of February.

Late February to early April is considered the best aurora viewing months in the far north but to see the aurora skywatchers need clear and dark skies.