Big White celebrates pride this weekend

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend.

As the ski and board season comes to an end, the public is invited to join the resort on March 26 for Pride Card Sharks, a big day of family fun out on the slopes.

Big White has partnered with The Bridge in Kelowna to support their youth program Etcetera, a weekly program where youth ages 11 to 18 who identify as LGBT2Q+, along with their allies, can meet up with supportive peers in a safe environment.

Pride Card Sharks is a new way to explore the mountain while collecting playing cards in hopes of making the best poker hand of the day.

The first station will be set up at the bottom of the Ridge Rocket chair lift, and from there, players will tour the mountain, meeting Big White team members and collecting the rest of their cards.

There will be opportunities to swap playing cards with other players, answer trivia questions, compete in challenges and donate to a great cause like Etcetera.

There’s also a Pride Parade scheduled in the Village Centre for 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.