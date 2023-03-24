Local country singer Teigen Gayse lands on SiriusXM's Top 10

Kelowna country singer Teigen Gayse recently landed on SiriusXM’s Top 10 best in the country for her new single If You Show Me Yours, co-written by Nickleback’s Chad Krueger.

“It’s about your heart. It’s a beautiful, vulnerable love song about breaking down your walls and giving love one last show. I just love how we captured just that, and it was just such an incredible honour and opportunity to work with Chad … I’m super excited that it’s finally out to the world," said Gayse.

Gayse was a natural-born talent on the microphone, but she didn’t pick up a guitar until she was 14 years old. That’s when she found country music and never looked back.

“I love all genres of music, but there’s just something about country that hits home for me. When I started writing music, I don’t know why, but I just always felt like I had to write country music. It’s just so real and so honest and so authentic … Country is just home for me. It’s real, it’s my heart and I love it," added Gayse.

The Top 10 SiriusXM singer tells Castanet making music with a member of Nickelback was a bit overwhelming at first, but that ultimately, it pushes her to continue pursuing her dream of captivating audiences through live music.

“I live and breathe music, and when I hear a song that just electrifies me, I want to know everything about that person. I want to do that to somebody," said Gayse.

"I want to put out great music for people and make them feel something.”

The local talent has plans to release her next album sometime in 2023, and she’ll be back on tour this summer playing multiple shows, including Penticton’s 97 South festival.

You can also listen to her tunes on Spotify where she has nearly 38,000 monthly listeners.