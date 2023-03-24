Kelowna woman honoured with statue in England hometown

Photo: Tejas at Sky Sports

A Kelowna resident who moved from England in 2008 is being recognized by her hometown with her very own statue.

Aman Dosanj is a former soccer player and the first British South Asian to represent England at any level, making history as a Southampton Saints player. She played for England as a goal keeper in 1999.

Dosanj is a journalist and was working on an origin story of her family when her history in England was brought to the surface.

"My dad's family actually went from Punjab in India and then to Fiji, and that's where he was born and then at the age of four he moved to England," she said.

The former soccer player reached out to the Southhampton library for help with putting the story together.

"I mentioned I'm from Southhampton and I use to play for the team. They put me in touch with someone from city council and they managed to archive my story in the history books," she said.

During a national campaign, residents were invited to have their say on who they believe has made a positive impact on their local community in the last seven decades, in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dosanj was selected to be one of the statues.

"Across England, there are approximately 250 statues of sportspeople but only three of them are women. We just made that four," she said.

The statue was unveiled on March 21 in Weston Shore, Southhampton.

"I am hoping now that there is more awareness that people of colour's stories will not be neglected because our stories matter," Dosanj said.

"We have always been here and we continue to be here. It's only a matter of time when there is going to be a flood gate of more athletes of colour... especially South Asians."

The second figure recognized in Weston Shore was David Howells, a volunteer with Monty’s Bike Hub.

“If only we were given [the chance] to celebrate milestones like mine sooner, maybe there would have been more South Asian representation in football by now," Dosanj added.