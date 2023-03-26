Regional District of Central Okanagan seeking committee volunteers

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is looking for some new blood, including three new board members for the Board of Variance.

The regional district recently established several advisory bodies and is accepting applications from potential members.

The new Board of Variance is seeking three members to serve from within the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

"Interested residents that live in the two electoral areas are encouraged to inquire about membership... at [email protected]," said an RDCO news release.

The district is also looking for volunteer members for its advisory committees and they are accepting applications until April 12, 2023 to fill 17 vacancies:

Agriculture Advisory Committee – five vacancies

Environment and Climate Advisory Committee - five vacancies

Planning Advisory Committee - seven vacancies

For more information on the position details and the application process click here.