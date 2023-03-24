Still no decision on Uber's application to offer ride sharing in Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press

It's been nearly seven months since Uber applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to bring its ride sharing platform to Kelowna and Victoria.

They are still waiting for a decision.

In the summer of 2022 Uber applied to the PTB to take over the licence originally awarded to ReRyde Technologies.

ReRyde was granted a license to operate its service in all areas of the province outside the Lower Mainland in the summer of 2020, but never did run its service in Kelowna or Victoria.

They have offered up those licenses to Uber.

"We would like to have Uber available in Kelowna and Victoria. However, we are still waiting for a decision from the Passenger Transportation Board, which we hope will be positive," said Uber spokesperson Keeerthana Rang in an email to Castanet News seeking comment on the delay.

"We appreciate the continued outpouring of support from potential riders and drivers who are hoping to be able to use Uber where they work and live for transportation and work options."

It had been anticipated a decision would be forthcoming from the PTB before the busy Christmas season.

A decision by the PTB would, on its face, seem to be straightforward.

According to the PTB's website when a license transfer is requested the board does not assess whether the application addresses public need.

Instead, the independent tribunal that reviews applications only considers whether the applicant is fit and capable to provide the service.

Uber has held driver outreach events in both cities as it awaits what it hopes is a positive outcome.

This is Uber's second attempt at obtaining a license to operate its ride sharing service outside the Lower Mainland. Its initial application was denied in December of 2021.