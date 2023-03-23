Ukrainian refugees go tubing at Big White

Big White Ski Resort has partnered with the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine group to give local refugees a day they will never forget.

Trevor Hanna, the resort's vice president of hospitality, said that they couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day up on the mountain Wednesday to show Ukrainians new to Canada what the hill has to offer.

"We have 50 or 60 young adults and adults from Ukraine who have been relocated because of the war, and we're here to provide a little bit of happiness and recreation here at Big White."

Denys Storozhuk, the president of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, said that the completely free tubing experience gives new Ukrainian arrivals a chance to build community here in Canada.

"All these kids will remember this event forever, and it's very touching and personal... It's kind of engraved in their memory how much fun they had in Kelowna in their first months of coming from Ukraine and how they met new kids here. It just feels very empowering. Everywhere I look, I see people smiling," said Storozhuk.

Being a supporter of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine since the beginning, the resort has found more than one way to help out.

"We've created our own very unique Ukrainian-style Big White toque using the flag colors of Ukraine... and we've donated the proceeds of those toques to the organization as well, so it's been more than a one-day event for us. We've been supporting them for the last year or so," added Hanna.

Big White Ski Resort is open through the Easter Long Weekend, with the final day of the 2022-23 season being Monday, April 11.