Crows Rugby tournament this weekend supports Mamas for Mamas

Photo: Al Ballard

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club will be back on the pitch this weekend for their first-ever Alumni Day on Saturday.

This season, the Kelowna Crows have fielded two Senior Men's teams, and for the first time since 2019, a Senior Women's team.

"We invite our alumni to join us this Saturday in celebration of the great game of rugby, an opportunity to enjoy our final triple-header at home this season and a great chance to reconnect with former teammates, friends, and your rugby family," said Richard Brewer, president and coach of the Kelowna Crows. "With our inaugural alumni day, we hope to connect our alumni of the past 53 years with our current day players."

The tournament will also act as a fundraiser for the Kelowna charity Mamas for Mamas.

"One of the fundamentals of the sport of rugby is community, and that means supporting not just the rugby community itself but the community in which we play," says Brewer. "We're proud to do our part to help a charity like Mamas for Mamas, which provides incredible services in Kelowna."

A donation bin will be set up for anyone wishing to drop off a donation. Some of the most needed items right now include shampoo, body wash, dental care items, Enfamil and Good Start formula, diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5), Pullups (sizes 3t-4t/4t-5t), baby wipes, baby shampoo, pads and tampons, and kids' school snacks.

The action gets underway at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, with the Kelowna Crows women playing against Simon Fraser on the P10 Field at Parkinson Recreation Centre at 1800 Parkinson Way. Overflow parking is available at the Apple Bowl, located at 1555 Burtch Road.

The Kelowna Crows are celebrating their 53rd year in operation as the Central Okanagan's only rugby club, attracting players from Vernon to Penticton who want to play at the highest levels in the province.

For more information on the Kelowna Crows and their programs including those for youth U6-U18, click here.