Imposter tries to lure Kelowna woman out of her home

Photo: Contributed A Kelowna resident says this man claimed to be an off-duty Canada Post employee and asked for personal information after allegedly damaging part of her house while delivery an envelope.

A woman who lives in Kelowna's North End is warning others about a man posing as a Canada Post employee.

She posted images of the man on a local Facebook group after he came to her house at around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, claiming to be an off-duty postal agent who forgot to deliver her mail.

The man attempted to lure her outside, saying that he had damaged the address sign on the front of the house when he was trying to put an envelope in her mailbox. He then repeatedly asked for her personal information so he could send money to replace what he had broken. He also allegedly tried to get her outside to show her what had happened.

She became suspicious and did not share any information. When she asked the fake postal worker where her mail was, she says he was "gone in a flash."

The woman later checked the address sign. She says there’s no way it could have fallen. She believed the man purposely smashed it to lure her outside.

The resident went to Canada Post to check the man’s identity and was told he was not an employee. She has also reported the incident to the Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP members attended and were given the photos from the door bell camera but were unable to identify the suspect from the picture. They also went to the area twice in an attempt to track him down, but couldn't find the man. No other complaints were filed.

The woman adds that she wanted to get the word out in case the suspect approaches anyone else with a similar story.