Lynx Air expands services from Kelowna

Photo: Lynx Air

Budget airline Lynx Air is adding more flights to and from Toronto and Kelowna this summer.

The so-called "through flights" will start April 13 between Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Kelowna International Airport. The flights will stop in Calgary but will provide a service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday with fares starting from $85 one way between Toronto and Kelowna, including taxes and fees.

Lynx is also launching a limited-time seat sale with up to 50 per cent off base fares on all Hamilton and Kelowna routes. The sale will run from March 23, 2023, ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 25, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code: FLYSUMMER.

“As Canadians look to book their Summer vacation, we are excited to offer more ultra-affordable links between the communities of Kelowna, Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

“We know the airline industry has had some challenges over the last 12 months and we want to assure Canadians that they can book with confidence on Lynx. I am proud to say that since our launch in April 2022, Lynx has had the lowest cancellation rate in Canada. Whether you are flying to visit loved ones or for a well-earned vacation, Lynx Air will provide a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

Lynx Air is also adding flights between Hamilton and Vancouver.

April marks the one-year anniversary of having Lynx operating at Kelowna's airport.

YLW airport director Sam Samaddar says he's "happy" to see the service expansion.