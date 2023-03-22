New Sole project proposed for Kelowna's Bernard Avenue

Photo: Contributed Massing diagram

A sixth iteration of Live Edge Builders Sole development is being planned for Bernard Avenue.

Five previous projects under the Sole brand have either been constructed or are in the process including two on St. Paul Street, as well as buildings on Cawston Avenue, KLO and Rutland Road.

The latest proposal would see the consolidation of properties at 1660 and 1670 Bernard across from the Apple Bowl and just east of a six-storey apartment approved by council at the corner of Bernard and Noble Court.

The new proposal put forward this week is for a six-storey wood frame multi-family development.

The application before the planning department calls for approximately 102 for sale residential units including 39 one bedroom and a mix of 42 two-bedroom suites.

Two levels of underground parking would accommodate 107 residents parking spaces with another 15 visitor stalls at grade.

Another 85 long-term bicycle spaces would also be provided as well as a transit bus turnout on Bernard.

The developer is seeking to have the property rezoned from duplex housing to the apartment housing zone.