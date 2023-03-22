City of Kelowna asks public to stay off sports fields until they officially open

Photo: file photo

The City of Kelowna is set to reopen its sports fields next month.

While sports players may be eager for the return to play, the City of Kelowna is asking people to wait until they officially open.

Kelowna's parks and beaches supervisor Dave Gatzke says it's important for the overall health of the grass, and to ensure the highest quality of play.

"It seems like no big deal to use the fields when they're free, but the grass on these fields needs to be fully dried out and actively growing before the spring season begins to ensure quality turf and to avoid divots and holes that lead to player injuries," said Gatzke.

"We really appreciate the community's help in getting our fields ready for an exciting season of sports for all ages."

Spring teams looking for a place to practice or play before the start of the season can call 250-469-8800 or fill out a rental enquiry webform to book space on artificial turf.

Weather permitted, ball diamonds are expected to open April 7, with all other fields set to open on April 14.