Highway 33 crash near Kelowna claims a life, 3 others with serious injuries

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident closed Highway 33 in both directions on Tuesday night.

UPDATE: 6:12 a.m.

A head-on crash east of Kelowna Tuesday evening on Highway 33 claimed the life of one person and has left three others with serious injuries.

BC Highway Patrol Const. James Ward says a westbound Ford Escape SUV crossed the centre line about 6:15 p.m. and struck an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup on the 6600 block of the highway, between Cardinal Creek Road and Goudie Road.

There were two occupants in each vehicle.

All four were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, where the passenger in the Ford succumbed to their injuries.

Police continue to investigate the collision and are seeking witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident and road conditions at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ward at [email protected].

DriveBC reports the scene was cleared and highway reopened as of 3 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 9 p.m.

Highway 33 has been closed in both directions just east of Kelowna after a vehicle incident.

DriveBC said the crash happened about three kilometres from the city, between Cardinal Creek Road and Goudie Road.

A detour is in effect via Sunvalley Road.

DriveBC advised drivers to expect delays and use caution.