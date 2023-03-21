209557
Kelowna  

Highway 33 closed near Kelowna after vehicle incident, DriveBC says

Highway 33 has been closed in both directions just east of Kelowna after a vehicle incident.

DriveBC said the crash happened about three kilometres from the city, between Cardinal Creek Road and Goudie Road.

A detour is in effect via Sunvalley Road.

DriveBC advised drivers to expect delays and use caution.

