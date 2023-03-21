Highway 33 closed near Kelowna after vehicle incident, DriveBC says

Photo: DriveBC
A vehicle incident closed Highway 33 in both directions on Tuesday night.
Highway 33 has been closed in both directions just east of Kelowna after a vehicle incident.
DriveBC said the crash happened about three kilometres from the city, between Cardinal Creek Road and Goudie Road.
A detour is in effect via Sunvalley Road.
DriveBC advised drivers to expect delays and use caution.
