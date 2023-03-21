Emergency crews responding to three vehicle crash on Gordon Drive, Sutherland Avenue

Photo: Melissa Campbell Firefighters are responding to a three vehicle crash at Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle collision at Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue.

The crash happened on Tuesday evening at about 7 p.m.

Photos submitted to Castanet show one of the vehicles laying on its side to the east of the intersection.

Melissa Campbell, who passed by the incident, told Castanet that Sutherland Avenue's westbound lanes were blocked near the intersection as first responders attended to the crash.

There is no official word yet on any injuries suffered as a result of the collision.