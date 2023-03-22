Al Horning will be missed by the many people he touched over a lifetime of giving

Photo: Contributed MLA Norm Letnick

Al Horning was always busy giving back to the community he called home for so many years.

Born in 1939 in Regina, Sask., Horning and his family eventually made their way west, settling in Rutland where he attended high school.

He stayed until his passing at age 83 Monday night.

As tributes and messages of condolences pour in from all corners of the city and country, the man who assumed his provincial riding 14 years ago said he touched a lot of people in Kelowna, the province and across the country, and he will be missed.

"I learned a lot from Al. He definitely paved the way for many politicians in our community, including me," said Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick.

"He really showed what public service was all about throughout his life."

And community service as a whole.

Horning spent a large portion of his life either in politics of helping the community through sports and other activities he loved.

Politically, Horning was a city councillor on two separate occasions, was elected to parliament in 1988 and the BC Legislature in 2005.

Letnick says Horning embodied the values of both relationships and loyalty.

"I remember early on in my first term of office someone of note had met with Al and somebody else about potentially running against me for the nomination in the next election.

"Al basically told him to chill his heels and wait his turn. I'll never forget that."

During his time in office, Horning championed the expansion of the Kelowna airport runway and the four laning of Highway 33.

All he did, said Letnick, is a testimony to someone who wanted to serve, and he did.

"Rutland, the city, the province and the country are better off for his service.

"Even when his stroke took him out of the game (2007), he stayed involved as much as he could with the water board and continuing to call his favourite politicians and tell them what he thought and give them some advice."