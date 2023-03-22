Cycling season has returned to the Okanagan

Cindy White

The temperatures are rising and the cycling season is ramping up across the Okanagan.

Drivers are being asked to use extra caution and to watch out for more bikes on the road.

“Vulnerable road users, people who use active transportation, they are at risk of injury and sometimes even death as a result of these activities,” says Dr. Brandon Yau, a public health resident physician with Interior Health. “We strongly believe that all of these injuries and deaths are completely preventable.”

Dr. Yau says there’s a huge body of evidence that supports measures like separated bike lanes and reduced speed limits as ways that communities can protect cyclists.

“Speed is a major factor in whether or not people will be seriously injured or killed when they’re interacting with vehicles.

“There’s a lot of evidence behind that. So much so that many municipalities and towns are moving towards trying to change their default speed limit from 50 km/h to 30 km/h,” explains Dr. Yau.

He also strongly recommends you wear a properly fitted helmet.

Lydia Wood with BrainTrust Canada explains that the helmet should cover your forehead so that there’s two fingers width between your eyebrows and the helmet. The side straps should be adjusted to form a "V" around your ears, and you should only be able to fit one finger under your chin strap.

“The important thing to note for bicycle helmets is that they are designed for a single impact only,” adds Dr. Yau. “So, unlike some other types of helmets, after you’ve been in a collision wearing your helmet it’s recommended you replace your helmet.”

Statistics show that wearing a properly fitted helmet can reduce the risk of a major head injury by about 60 per cent.