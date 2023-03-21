$80,000 piece of machinery stolen from Kelowna construction site

Photo: Sean Marshall/ Facebook All-terrain forklift

A general contracting company in Kelowna says their $80,000 piece of machinery was stolen and the project manager believes the thieves were part of an organized group.

Brandon Rempel says he was sent a text early Monday morning by an employee at the work site on Optic Court near the Kelowna Airport, letting him know that a machine was missing.

Rempel describes the machine as a telehandler, also known as an all-terrain forklift.

A security camera captured the theft taking place at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

"I got photos sent to me at 6 a.m. It was sophisticated. To move this thing you need a semi-truck because it weighs 30,000 to 40,000 pounds. They drove up the road, past the site with the semi so that it was out of the security cameras' view."

"Then a guy broke onto the site. He actually ran up from the highway side because he knew where our cameras were. Then he broke the window of the telehandler. With these machines, it is one key fits all. To turn the machine on you can just have a SkyTrak key. He just had a key...jumped into it and drove it down the road. Then they loaded it up and drove off," Rempel said.

Rempel says that was the only all-terrain forklift on site and now the company has been forced to rent one.

"The cop came out to the site and we did a walk around. Due to the size of the theft, they did bring forensics out," Rempel added.

A new all-terrain forklift can be sold for over $200,000.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.