First BiKeep bike rack installed downtown Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

There's a new way to protect your bike from theft in Kelowna.

BiKeep by E-Kruise Kelowna is a new bike rack locking system that allows cyclists to safely park their ride without the worry of it being stolen.

According to 2022 report by the Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna saw an 18 per cent increase in stolen bikes from the year before.

"Bike theft is a huge problem in our province, and with e-bikes growing in popularity, it is even more important to safeguard all types of bikes with secure and easy-to-park solutions," said Ashton Olsen, founder of E-Kruise.

To help kick-off its launch into the Okanagan market, E-Kruise has donated and installed its first Bikeep in downtown Kelowna, which is located at the Safeway at 697 Bernard Avenue.

"The Bikeep bike racks are some of the best bike racks I've seen on the market because of the way it offers riders a few layers of protection, from the smart dock and steel bar to the alarm and mobile network. They are also very easy to use," added Olsen.

"Best of all, the dock also serves as a charging station for e-bikes."

E-Kruise is introducing the service to the Okanagan completely free for all users for their first three months. After three months, locking your bike up will cost $1 for the day or $8 per month.

According to Olsen, E-Kruise is already in talks with several municipalities about installing more Bikeep racks in their cities.

"Our hope is the Bikeep bike racks will inspire even more people to ride bikes confidently, especially in urban neighbourhoods. We definitely wanted to have one available first in our own backyard at the busy Safeway in downtown Kelowna."