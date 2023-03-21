Sarah McLachlan, Dean Brody, Lyle Lovett among headliners for Mission Hill summer concert series

Photo: Contributed Sarah McLachlan, Dean Brody, Diana Krall, Colin James and Lyle Lovett will play the Mission Hill Family Estate Winery 2023 summer concert series.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery has revealed the lineup for its highly anticipated 2023 summer concert series, and it includes some big names in Canadian music.

Nanaimo-born, Grammy winning Jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall opens the series on Friday, July 7. She will be followed by country star Dean Brody on Monday, July 17.

Renowned American singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett and His Large Band plays the winery on Tuesday, July 18. Canadian blues-rock icon Colin James takes over the stage on Tuesday, August 8.

The series wraps up on Monday, August 21, with a performance by Multi Grammy winner Sarah McLachlan. This is the first time there have been five concerts are part of the summer series.

To see the shows you need to be a Mission Hill wine club member. Tickets will be exclusively released to members, by membership tier, starting Monday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Members will be contacted via email with a special booking code to purchase their experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding musical performers to the winery this summer,” says proprietor Anthony von Mandl. “There is something extraordinarily special about enjoying a concert performance under the open sky at our outdoor amphitheatre.”

The amphitheatre is built into natural hill next to the winery building with Okanagan Lake as the backdrop.

Mission Hill Family Estate is also offering culinary experiences for concert-goers. The essential concert package includes the concert admission ticket and two glasses of award-winning wine during the event.