Okanagan Symphony Orchestra planning to rock out this spring

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's Orchestral Rock Odyssey is back by popular demand.

Featuring The Gary Cable Project, the Orchestral Rock Odyssey will be rocking the Okanagan this spring with some of the most iconic music of the progressive rock era.

People can expect to hear music that includes hits from classic rock bands through time such as Queen, Wings, Supertramp, Chicago, The Moody Blues and more.

Band leader Gary Cable is a long-time professional pianist and keyboard player who describes the classic songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s as part of the soundtrack of our life.

"[These songs] resonate just as strongly right now, whether you're a Gen Z discovering a whole new era of fabulous retro music, or Baby Boomers who were there, rocking out at concerts in stadiums are farmers' fields," said Cable.

"Experiencing this music is like looking through a window on another time."

Kelowna’s Spectrum Singers will provide the choral backup for songs that are the perfect combination of rock band, orchestra and vocal choir.

“The orchestra is a big, beautiful ‘instrument’ that offers colours and textures that you cannot create in any other way. As well, performing great music in a collaboration between musicians who usually occupy very different ‘lanes’ is both challenging and exciting," added Cable.

The Gary Cable Project band is comprised of musicians who have performed and recorded with the likes of Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé, Joe Cocker, The Pointer Sisters, Gino Vanelli, Chilliwack, Neil Young, the Powder Blues Band, Ian Tyson, Sarah McLachlan, and the great Ray Charles.

Shows are planned for Friday, March 31 and run through the weekend until April 2.

Friday night's show will be at Kelowna's Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m on March 31, with Saturday's April 1 showing in Penticton at the Cleland Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday's April 2 show taking place inside Vernon's District and Performing Arts Centre at 7 p.m.

