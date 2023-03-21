Hate crimes team joins investigation into attack on international student at Kelowna bus stop

Photo: Contributed Gagandeep Singh lies in bed surrounded by friends after he was swarmed by a group of young people after getting off a bus in Kelowna on March 17.

The Kelowna RCMP have identified a suspect group in the attack on an international student from India on Friday night, but no one has been arrested yet.

The BC Hate Crimes Team has been brought into the investigation after 21-year-old Gagandeep Singh was viciously swarmed, had his turban torn off, was dragged by his hair, beaten and kicked after getting off a Kelowna Regional Transit bus at the corner of Highway 97 and McCurdy Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

He suffered extensive non life-threatening injuries.

The Kelowna RCMP's General Investigation team is leading the investigation with support from the BC Hate Crimes team to ensure that any hate elements are properly identified and investigated.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states acting officer in charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Insp. Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously."



Singh’s friends say he was harassed by his attackers before getting off the bus. BC Transit is cooperating with police.

Investigators are canvassing for video evidence and asking anyone with dash camera footage from the area of McCurdy Road and Highway 97 from between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. on March 17 to come forward.

Singh has been offered the support of Kelowna RCMP Victim Services.

His friends and members of the Sikh community are calling for hate crime charges to be laid in the case.

A GoFundMe set up to help the young man, who didn’t have medical insurance, has received more than $21,000 in donations.