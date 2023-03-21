209557
Kelowna  

Safeway fined by Interior Health after selling tobacco to minor

Interior Health has fined the Safeway on Bernard Avenue for selling tobacco to a minor.

The ticket was issued by IH on March 2 and hit the grocery store with a $575 fine.

In an email to Castanet, Interior Health says they hire secret shoppers who are minors to test stores.

["The minors are] usually 15 to 17 years old who work with our enforcement officers to test retailers that sell tobacco and vape products. Interior Health follows a progressive enforcement approach and prior to issuing a ticket, the retailer will receive a warning letter with no fine," IH said.

At this time it's unknown when the secret shopper purchased the tobacco from the store.

