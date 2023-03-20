Pushor Mitchell donates $25K to BC Cancer Foundation as part of its $6.1 million campaign

Photo: Contributed

Pushor Mitchell has donated $25,000 to the BC Cancer Foundation to fund a chemotherapy chair in Kelowna.

The Kelowna-based law firm donated the money to aid in the cancer foundation’s $6.1 million campaign to create a new systemic therapy suite at BC Cancer-Kelowna. The gift is part of Pushor Mitchell’s 50th anniversary, which is celebrating by continuing its support and commitment to the region.

“Making a difference in a meaningful way is one of the most important values we live by,” Pushor Mitchell managing partner Joni Metherell said in a press release. “Cancer has impacted our team over the years, and our support of the new therapy suite is an opportunity to make a difference for those we know and others in our community who have been affected.”

BC Cancer-Kelowna’s new systemic therapy suite will increase treatment capacity by 40% and bring new clinical trials to the Interior.

“With our aging and growing population, the demand for cancer care is only expected to grow,” BC Cancer Foundation’s Interior executive director Pardeep Khrod said. “The new systemic therapy suite will not only help meet this need but will also ensure Interior patients have access to the latest, most effective therapies.

“Thanks to the support of Pushor Mitchell, we can continue to advance vital research and bring live-saving treatments to cancer patients in our community and beyond.”