Police vehicle involved in crash downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed the damaged grey SUV in the middle of the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street is a police vehicle.

Details related to the crash are unavailable at this point.

A blue civilian SUV is also parked in the intersection with side damage and its airbags deployed.

Police say the intersection will be closed for an undetermined period of time.

Photo: Cindy White

ORIGINAL 5:10 a.m.

A motor vehicle and police incident has closed the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street downtown Kelowna.

A grey SUV with front-end damage is sitting in the middle of the intersection. Officers appear to be securing the scene.

Police tape is across Richter Street north of Lawrence Avenue. Bernard Avenue is closed at Bertram Street.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.