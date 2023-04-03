Photo: Elevation Outdoors

Those who enjoy a scavenger hunt while helping to raise money for a good cause will want to mark Saturday, May 6, on their calendar.

The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt is back and promises to be a great opportunity for residents to come together, explore the Downtown neighbourhood, and have fun while doing it.

The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt, presented by the Downtown Kelowna Association and hosted by Elevation Outdoors, is a day-long event to support some of Kelowna's local businesses while also raising funds for Elevation Outdoors and the Rotary Club of Kelowna Morningside in their efforts to make a positive impact in our community.

The Scavenger Hunt will take participants on a tour of Downtown Kelowna and the North End, highlighting some of the most interesting and unique features of the area. Participants will receive clues to help them find the prizes that will be scattered all across the area. The first group to find each location wins the prize for that spot.

"The DKA is glad to support the Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt again for 2023. The hunt supports businesses in Downtown Kelowna each year and brings a welcomed increase in foot traffic to our sidewalks. Here's to another successful event for our Downtown businesses," says Mark Burley, executive director, Downtown Kelowna Association.

Elevation Outdoors is a local nonprofit that is dedicated to offering specially designed outdoor sports programs, personal mentorship, and life skills coaching to vulnerable youth who face barriers to participation.

"We are really looking forward to the scavenger hunt this year. The shift to hosting it in the spring gives everyone a great reason to get outside and spend the day exploring part of our community and supporting local businesses and charities. We love this event as it aligns so well with our mission while supporting our efforts to break down barriers to the outdoors for all members of our community," says Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors.

Participants will have the chance to win a variety of gift cards to local businesses.

For more information about the Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt, including how to register, visit https://elevationoutdoors.ca.