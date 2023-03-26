YMCA offering free health assessments for seniors

Photo: YMCA

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is inviting older adults to attend an upcoming seniors health assessment at the Kelowna United Mission Soccer Dome this spring.



Each assessment is 45 to 60 minutes in length and measures a variety of health indicators to help prevent the risk of disease.

Tests include blood pressure, cardiovascular endurance, balance, flexibility, agility and more. The assessments are aimed to ensure seniors have access to resources and programs that will help them maintain their independence and health long-term.



“We do a comprehensive assessment to give seniors an idea of their physical and mental fitness,” says Adriane Long, YMCA health and promotions manager.

“We discuss what is working and provide individuals with areas of improvement to help them get started with physical activity or maintain their current habits. Maintaining cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength allows us to be independent and do the activities we love for longer.”

The assessments will take place April 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kelowna United Mission Soccer Dome - 4075 Gordon Drive. Registration is required and space is limited. To reserve your spot call 250-491-9622 ext. 426.