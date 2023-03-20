Dangerous manoeuvre captured on video on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Contributed

Dashcam video captured on Saturday evening shows a dangerous manoeuvre of a vehicle in Kelowna.

The video was shared on a public Facebook page called Shaming Drivers of the Okanagan.

The incident took place at Highway 97 and Leathead Road just after 9:15 p.m.

In the video, the light turns green on Harvey Avenue and a vehicle speeds by the righthand lane, swerving into a bike lane drive and past the multiple cars ahead.

"To whoever this was: I just hope it was worth the trouble. My goodness," the woman who captured the dashcam video wrote on Facebook.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera says anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP.

"Obviously this type of driving behaviour is not only dangerous to other drivers and to pedestrians but it is also dangerous to the operator of this vehicle. Actions like this could result in serious fines under the BC Motor Vehicle Act or, in some cases, if warranted criminal charges," he said.