Think twice before adopting a rabbit for Easter

With Easter just a few weeks away, The Responsible Animal Care Society (TRACS) is encouraging families to stick to a chocolate bunny instead of a real one this holiday.

TRACS president Cyndy Mymka says it's important to think through adopting a pet and they shouldn't be bought on impulse.

"We diminish the lives of animals when we look at them as Easter novelties. They are living sentient beings. When we sit and think of baby bunnies for Easter. What do you do with them after? If that's the way you are going to view them," Mymka said.

Bunnies can live anywhere from five to 12 years.

Mymka says it's important as a family to talk through how you will be caring for the bunny.

"Investigate what are the things you are going to need to make the life of the rabbit in your care a quality life. Not a hutch in the backyard, not a small cage. Where in the house can you set up an x-pen? Where in the house is going to be their safe space."

It's also important to make sure you aren't bringing home a rabbit that isn't spayed or neutered.

Both the City of Kelowna and West Kelowna have a bylaw in place that prohibits the buying and selling of unsterilized rabbits, but Mymka says many break that rule.

"The breeders need to take into consideration that if they are going to continue to breed the rabbits they need to be sure that they are getting them spayed and neutered before they sell them."

Mymka says both male and female bunnies can act strange when they are not sterilized.

