At-risk students graduate with a chance for a better future

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools

Okanagan College and the Central Okanagan Public Schools celebrated the graduation of this year's Gateway Program students on March 17.

Every year 10-12 students are selected to take part in the program which provides at-risk students with the necessary support to successfully transition to college and ultimately sustainable careers in the trade sector.

"For at-risk students who deal with multiple obstacles, including learning difficulties, substance abuse issues, poverty, broken homes and mental health concerns, the Gateway Program provides them with a path to a better future," says teacher Rob Law.

Students begin by taking a five-week pre-Gateway program which focuses on readiness skills including time management, communication, problem-solving, trades math and team building.

Once the first stage is complete, students then attend Okanagan College for a 10-week program where they explore a variety of trades including; carpentry and joinery, plumbing, electrical, welding, automotive, metal work, collision repair and culinary arts. In stage three, students select a specific trade and enter the Dual Credit Foundation Studies program for an extended 20-40 weeks depending on the trade selection.

"Through the support of caring adults, these students are finding hope and meeting tremendous success," Law says.