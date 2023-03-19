Security camera captures moose walking through Kelowna backyard

A couple moose were captured on video taking a Sunday stroll through a Kelowna backyard this morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., Kevin Timm's security camera alerted him to movement in his backyard in the Upper Mission area, near Frost Road. But rather than burglars, two moose were taking a shortcut through his yard.

The video shows a larger moose leading the way, with a smaller moose following close behind.

The smaller moose walks over Timm's covered pool, gingerly walking over the unstable surface. But the cover holds and the two large animals carry on their merry way.

Timm has lived in the area for about 10 years, but this is the first time he's seen moose at the house.

“We've had some bears running through the back but that's the first time we've seen moose,” Timm said.