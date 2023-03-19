More than 1,100 homes without power in Lakeshore area Sunday morning

Photo: Contributed A truck crashed into a power pole on Lakeshore Road early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

Several Castanet readers say a vehicle crash caused the power outage in Kelowna's Lakeshore area Sunday morning.

A photo taken by one reader shows a crashed red truck near Lakeshore and Bechard roads that reportedly "smashed a power pole in half." Another reader says the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Power remains out for 1,176 homes in the area Sunday morning and FortisBC has no estimated time of when it might be restored.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

More than 1,100 homes are without power in Kelowna's Lakeshore area Sunday morning, following a possible electrical transformer fire.

According to FortisBC, the power went out for 1,176 homes, from K.L.O. Road south to Lequime Road, just before 6 a.m.

A Castanet reader sent in a photo of what they believed to be an electrical transformer on fire along Lakeshore Road.

Another reader said police had blocked off traffic at Lakeshore and Richter Street.

FortisBC lists the cause the of the outage as “unknown.” The utility company does not have an estimated time of restoration.