Man brutally assaulted on McCurdy Road late Friday night

Photo: Contributed Victim Gagandeep Singh surrounded by friends

A 21-year-old Sikh man is recovering at home from injuries suffered in what has been described as a vicious assault Friday night in Kelowna.

Information received by Castanet News indicates the assault took place near a bus stop at the corner of McCurdy Road and Highway 97 at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The man reportedly received injuries to his chest, mouth, arms and legs after he was punched and kicked numerous times by a group of people.

He had his turban removed and was dragged on the ground by his hair.

The incident happened after an altercation between the man and the group on a city transit bus.

The man, an international student who has been in Kelowna about a year, was taken to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment before he was released to recover at home.

"I think this is absolutely horrendous. It's disgusting that an innocent man was assaulted and viciously beaten," said Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh.

"This is not what Kelowna is about. We are better than this."