KFD rescues 21-year-old injured hiker from Canyon Falls

Photo: Castanet

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to Canyon Falls on Saturday to rescue an injured hiker.

According to a news release from KFD, emergency crews received a call at about 4:30 p.m. reporting a 21-year-old hiker had fallen and injured her leg.

“The patient was located in Canyon Falls by a waterfall. KFD activated its technical rescue team to retrieve the patent,” the statement said.

According to KFD, the injured hiker was located about an hour’s walk from the nearest road access. When crews found her, she was cold and couldn’t bear any weight on her leg.

The fire department said the technical crew transported the hiker to awaiting paramedics.