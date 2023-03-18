Emergency crews attend two-vehicle collision at McCurdy Rd., Rutland Rd.

Photo: Ruby May Lara Emergency crews responded to a crash in Rutland on Saturday evening, where one vehicle appeared to have collided with a fence.

Emergency crews and tow trucks were on scene Saturday evening at a two-vehicle collision near Rutland Road and McCurdy Road, where one vehicle appeared to have crashed into a fence.

Ruby May Lara, a nearby resident, told Castanet Kamloops the crash happened about 5:45 on Saturday.

She said firefighters and police responded to the incident.

Photos of the crash show a white SUV with front-end damage on the sidewalk and into a fence just off McCurdy Road. A second black car can be seen with a damaged bumper just through the intersection on Rutland Road.

While one lane on McCurdy and another on Rutland were temporarily blocked to allow emergency crews room to work, traffic appeared to be slowly moving through.

There is no official word on any injuries suffered as a result of the collision.