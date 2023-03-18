RCMP and bylaw officers attended an encampment in Rutland Saturday

Police were making arrests at a newly formed encampment in Rutland Saturday morning.

A nearby resident, Andrew, said a group of people began camping at an empty lot near Leathead and Lester roads about a week and a half ago.

“They've got broken down cars there, it tripled in size overnight, they're having fires out there,” Andrew said. “It's been growing and growing ... it's just getting out of control.”

Saturday morning, Andrew says a group of RCMP and bylaw officers came to the site and began clearing the people off the property.

In a video taken by Andrew, officers appear to be arresting a man, and Andrew says several others were also arrested.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the arrests.

Andrew said he spoke to the City of Kelowna's bylaw office about the camp Friday, and he was told dozens of others had complained about it over the past few days.