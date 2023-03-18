Local research group seeking participants for Alzheimer’s study

Photo: File photo

A local research group is looking for people experiencing early Alzheimer’s disease to participate in an ongoing study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, based in Kelowna, is currently conducting a research study to determine the effectiveness of a new medication for early Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, impacting nearly 50 million people worldwide. There is no cure.

“Cognitive disorders and Alzheimer’s disease are devastating conditions with no disease-modifying treatment options” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

“With an aging population and numbers on the rise, it is very important to continue searching for safe and effective treatments.”

Alzheimer’s typically impacts people over the age of 65, but some can develop young-onset dementia in their 40s and 50s. The disease begins affecting a person's short-term memory, but it worsens over time, and eventually leads to death.

“As a research community we continue to search for a medication that will slow or stop Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

“OCT is excited to participate in a study that will investigate if an approved medication for type 2 diabetes can slow the progression of AD.”

The research group is seeking men and women between 55 and 85 years of age with early Alzheimer’s disease. Approximately 3,600 participants will randomly be assigned to trial treatment.

All study-related costs will be covered, and treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage.

Those interested can call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141, or find more information on their website.