Repeat offender arrested with weapon in stolen vehicle

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP arrested a repeat offender, James Field red-handed Thursday morning.

The incident happened on the morning of March 16th, when Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit members located a stolen GMC Sierra in the 200 block of Hwy 33 East in Kelowna.

Officers had recently received a report that the vehicle had been stolen from the Kelowna International Airport’s long-term parking lot. Officers located the suspect at a nearby convenience store where he was arrested. They found a weapon on the suspect at the time of his arrest and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up additional stolen item. Investigators are still working on determining their origin.

Field has been charged with multiple offences including Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, specifically the stolen GMC Sierra, and was scheduled to appear in court again today.

“Kelowna RCMP continues to proactively investigate offences within the community including property crimes, as part of their crime reduction strategy focusing on repeat and active offenders” states Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna PEU.

This event is a reminder to vehicle owners to secure their vehicles and possessions by either removing or completely hiding any items.